Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Justice Dilip Bhosale Committee, appointed to probe the tragic hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, has officially submitted its report to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the report has now been handed over to the Home Department in a sealed envelope for further action. The contents of the report include findings from the investigation into the incident, along with a set of remedial measures proposed to prevent such accidents in the future.

"The report by Justice Dilip Bhosale Committee regarding the Ghatkopar hoarding accident has been submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," read a post by the CMO on X.

It further added, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has handed it over to the Home Department in a sealed envelope for further action. The committee stated that, along with the investigation, some remedial measures have also been suggested to the government."

Weeks after the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident, the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in a written reply in the Maharashtra assembly that there are a total of 1025 hoardings within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and none of them are illegal.

In the May 13 Ghatkopar incident, where a 120x140-foot hoarding fell, 17 persons lost their lives and 81 were injured. 32 two-wheelers, 33 four-wheelers and 12 autorickshaws, a total of 77 vehicles, were also damaged in the incident. Based on the Panchjanya police, the insurance claim of these damaged vehicles was processed as per the Rules.

From the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of the state government, 13 were injured who took treatment for over 7 days. Each of them was given 16 thousand from SDRF and 2 Lakh from the centre as total of 2.16 lakh rupees of financial aid. 13 persons were treated for less than seven days period.

An FIR was registered in this case under Sections 304(2), 338, 337, 427, 34 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code. Four persons were arrested and all of them are in judicial custody as of now.

The Commissioner of GRP of that time has been suspended by an order of June 25. Moreover, by an order of June 10, a committee has been appointed under the chairmanship of retired Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dilip Bhosale. (ANI)

