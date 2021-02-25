Ghaziabad, Feb 25 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy and his three-year-old sister were rescued within three hours after they were kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said the minors were kidnapped from Ambedkar colony on Wednesday night.

Based on CCTV footage, the siblings were rescued while the accused was arrested from Mehrauli railway crossing, the SSP said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on the basis of a missing complaint. Led by SP (Rural) Iraj Raja, a police team arrested the accused and rescued the children.

The accused, Avdhesh, hails from Lakhimpur Kheri. Police are trying to ascertain the kidnapper's motive.

