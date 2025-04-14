New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Monday dissolved all the party's units, including the State, Provincial, Zonal, District, and Block-Level Committees, a release said on Monday.

This comes after his party's poor performance in the recent J-K assembly elections. The party fielded 23 candidates in the 90-member assembly but performed poorly, with candidates in at least six seats securing fewer votes than NOTA. One such seat was Doda West in Doda, which is the home district of DPAP leader Azad.

Also Read | How Much Water To Drink in Summer To Remain Hydrated As Heatwave Sweeps Across Cities? Check Here!.

"Mr Ghulam Nabi Azad. Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party has dissolved all the party units, including the State, Provincial, Zonal, District, and Block-Level Committees, including the Chief Spokesperson and other spokespersons. These Committees will be reconstituted in due course. This issue requires the chairman's approval," said Bashir Aarif, Secretary to DPAP chairman in a press release.

Ghulam Nabi floated the party in 2022 after severing his ties with Congress. The party also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on three seats but failed to secure significant votes. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Airport Maintenance Work: IndiGo, Akasa Air To Shift Domestic Flights to Terminal 1 From Terminal 2 From April 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)