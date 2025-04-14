New Delhi, April 15: IndiGo and Akasa Air will shift their domestic flights to Delhi airport's Terminal 1 from Terminal 2 starting Tuesday as T2 will be temporarily shut for maintenance work. The new T1 will be fully operational from Tuesday (April 15). At present, IndiGo and Akasa Air have flights from T2, which handles around 270-280 air traffic movements and serves over 46,000 passengers per day. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3 -- and four runways. It is also the country's largest and busiest airport . Currently, T1 and T2 are used only for domestic flights.

T2 will be closed temporarily to carry out maintenance works from April 15 and one runway is already shut for maintenance works. IndiGo on Monday said it has taken proactive measures to ensure that customers are well-informed about the change in terminals. "The airline is reaching out to all passengers and their respective travel agents through SMS, calls, and emails to notify them. IndiGo recommends retrieving PNR on the airline's website or mobile app to check departure / arrival terminal before heading to the airport," it said in a statement. T1, T3 Will Be Able to Handle Passenger Traffic at Delhi Airport, Says Official.

In a post on social media platform X, Akasa Air said starting April 15, all its flights to and from Delhi will operate from Terminal 1 (1D). "Our teams are working diligently to ensure a seamless transition of our operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1," it said. On March 20, DIAL said the expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually. T2 has an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Monday said T3 and the T1 will be able to handle the passenger traffic and emphasised that there is unlikely to be congestion due to the closure of T2. The new T1 will have 100 check-in counters, including 36 Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks, 108 Common Usage Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for check-in and self-service, and 20 Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) for smoother security checks, DIAL had said. Runway Maintenance Work to Be Completed by September, Says Delhi Airport CEO.

Among other facilities, there will be 10 baggage reclaim carousels, and the baggage handling capacity will be increased from 3,240 to 6,000 bags per hour. The terminal area has been expanded from 55,740 sq m to 2,06,950 sq m, combining arrival and departure terminals for enhanced passenger experience, DIAL had said.

