Raipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Gidhwa-Parsada wetlands, which is the home to a variety of winter migratory birds in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, will be developed as a world class tourist destination, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday.

He said a bird awareness and training centre will also be set up there wherein people would be provided information about bird species visiting the area and training will be imparted on conservation of biodiversity.

The chief minister was speaking at the three-day long Gidhwa-Parsada Bird Festival at Nagdha village on its concluding day on Tuesday, a public relations department official said in Raipur.

The Chhattisgarh State Biodiversity Board (CSBB) will formulate a scheme for conservation of wetlands in and around Gidhwa-Parsada villages and steps will be taken to develop the site as a world class tourist destination, Baghel said.

Besides, various facilities will be developed for ornithologists, nature lovers and tourists there, he added.

The CM also said CSBB will be assigned the responsibility for conservation and management of wetlands which are important from the biodiversity point of view and host migratory birds, the official said.

Areas around Gidhwa, Parsada, Nagdha and Eramshahi villages in Bemetara district, located about 70 km away from Raipur, are full of aquatic biodiversity and wetlands that provide suitable habitat for seasonal migratory birds and resident birds, he said.

A large number of birds can be observed there between the months of November and March, he said.

Wetlandsare spread over approximately 6-km radius from Gigdhwa and the area hastwo major and two medium sized reservoirs while there are five more reservoirs in the nearby Eramshahi. These water bodies have enough food for the various species of birds, the official added.

A total of 143 species of birds, including 26 local migratory species, 11 exotic migratory species and 106 local residents species have been located there during previous studies, he added.

