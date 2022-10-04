Lalitpur (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village under Jakhlaun Police Station, police here said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested a woman, a relative of the girl, for her involvement in the crime.

The incident took place Monday night when the woman called the girl over to her home, where the accused, who was already present there, allegedly raped her and ran away, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar told reporters.

Kumar said the girl is critical and is being treated at a hospital.

On the complaint of the girl's family, the accused was booked for rape and death threat under POCSO Act, he said.

Police are carrying out raids to arrest the accused, and the Superintendent of Police has been to the hospital to enquire about the girl's condition, the ASP said.

