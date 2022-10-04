Bengaluru, October 4: A shocking incident has come to light where a youth allegedly killed a man for clicking obscene pictures of his sister in Chickballpura. Reportedly, the man who took the pictures was a friend of his sister, reported India Today. A case has been registered at the Chickballpura Rural police station and two men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

As per the reports, the main accused was identified as Darshan, a resident of Chickballpura, and the deceased was identified as Nanda, a resident of Doddaballpur. Meanwhile, Darshan was very furious that Nanda had clicked obscene photos and videos of his sister. Report added that the two had fought over the same issue several times. UP Shocker: Minor Boy Slits Friend’s Throat For ‘Ogling’ At Sister in Bijnor, Arrested.

As per the reports, Nanda was friends with the accused's sister. Nanda used to harass Darshan's sister and whenever Darshan and Nanda had brawls, Nanda used to threaten him stating he would make the videos and photos public. Following this, Darshan, along with an accomplice, Ashray, had planned to murder Nanda to teach him a lesson for his wrongdoings. Pune Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Rapes Friend’s Minor Sister in Bhosari; Arrested.

Police said that the victim’s body was found near Hrobande and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Darshan and his friend have been arrested in connection with the murder. A case has been registered against the two under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).