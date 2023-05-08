Sonbhadra (UP), May 8 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl and her cousin brother drowned while bathing in a pond in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Chapki village under the Babhni police station area on Sunday evening, they said.

Also Read | NASA Satellites Take off in Tropical Cyclones Mission.

Additional Superintendent of Police R S Sharma said, "Rekha (11) and her cousin brother Sachin (8) had gone to take a bath in the village pond where they drowned."

According to villagers, Sachin ventured into the deep waters while bathing and started drowning. Rekha tried to save him but she also drowned.

Also Read | Peru Fire: 27 Workers Killed After Massive Blaze Erupts at Gold Mine in Arequipa (Watch Video).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)