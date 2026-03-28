New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A 17-year-old minor died while another suffered injury after being stabbed by an individual during a wedding procession in which two groups of boys started quarreling on some issue at around 11:15 pm in Delhi's Rani Bagh.

A friend of the deceased said that a scuffle erupted among some children, and Nikhil must have stepped in to intervene. However, an individual present at the spot thought that he was hitting the children and stabbed him. It is not confirmed yet whether the deceased hit anyone. Another victim suffered minor injuries and is currently hospitalised.

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"Our friend had attended a wedding. While he was there, a scuffle broke out among some children. He must have stepped in to intervene. An older individual present there saw the commotion, perhaps thinking he was hitting the children. They did not actually know whether he was hitting anyone or not. However, when he stepped into the middle of the altercation to intervene, that individual stabbed him with a knife. There were two of our friends who were stabbed. One of our friends has passed away, and the other is currently hospitalised," he said.

The police have apprehended the main accused and his accomplice. The weapon of offence, a knife, has also been recovered.

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An investigation is underway.

Earlier in a separate incident, police from PS Alipur in Delhi's Outer North District on Friday quickly solved a murder case that took place at a de-addiction centre in Hiranki. The officers had received a report of a stabbing at a colony in Hiranki. The victim was identified as Arun Kumar, a 22-year-old from Burari. A case was registered under Section 103(1) BNS at PS Alipur.

A special team led by Inspector Vivek, under the supervision of Inspector Shailender Sharma and ACP/SP Badli, was formed immediately. Within an hour, the team apprehended the accused, Arun Joshi (27), at the scene itself. A blood-stained knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered from his possession. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)