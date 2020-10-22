New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her relative in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday at 9.55 pm, police received information regarding the sexual assault on a minor girl in Ashok Vihar area. The victim was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant IPC sections and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said the accused, a 25-year-old man from Darbhanga district in Bihar, has been arrested. He is a relative of the victim.

