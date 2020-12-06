Mathura (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted on her way to school in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was found on Saturday, police said.

The teenager, a resident of a village in Surir area, was recovered from Hapur district from the house of her teacher, according to police.

An FIR was lodged after a complaint by the girl's father, who alleged that she was abducted on Thursday while on her way to school. On the basis of surveillance, the location of the teacher, Feroz Khan, was traced and he was arrested, Surir inspector Mahraj Singh said, adding that the accused was in a relationship with the minor.

The case was registered under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 364 (abduction) and 376 (rape), as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the inspector said.

He has been sent to judicial custody. The medical examinations of the girl and the man have been conducted, police said.

