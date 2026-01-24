iQOO 15R Camera Design Officially Teased, Launching in India Soon; Check Leaked Specifications and Features
iQOO has teased the 15R’s camera design, showing a squircle module similar to the iQOO 15 but with dual cameras. The phone is expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Adreno 829, 8GB RAM, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and strong performance, backed by a leaked Geekbench score of 17,687 results indicate.
The iQOO 15R camera design was officially teased recently, revealing a similar squircle module to the flagship iQOO 15, but with a dual-camera setup. The upcoming iQOO 15R is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with the Adreno 829 GPU. It is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and several other advanced features. A leaked Geekbench score of 17,687 suggests the device will be a powerful offering from iQOO. iQOO 15R India Launch Confirmed by CEO Nipun Marya, Expected To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 7,600 mAh Battery; Check Other Details.
iQOO 15R Teased, Launching Soon in India
Precision you can feel. Power you can sense. ⚡
Every curve, every finish is crafted with intent, with a design that balances boldness with precision.
It is built to stand out the moment it arrives!
The wait won’t be long.
iQOO 15R. Arriving soon.#iQOO15R #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/UXvavORB6N
— iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 23, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).