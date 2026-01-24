1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The iQOO 15R camera design was officially teased recently, revealing a similar squircle module to the flagship iQOO 15, but with a dual-camera setup. The upcoming iQOO 15R is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with the Adreno 829 GPU. It is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and several other advanced features. A leaked Geekbench score of 17,687 suggests the device will be a powerful offering from iQOO. iQOO 15R India Launch Confirmed by CEO Nipun Marya, Expected To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 7,600 mAh Battery; Check Other Details.

iQOO 15R Teased, Launching Soon in India

Precision you can feel. Power you can sense. ⚡ Every curve, every finish is crafted with intent, with a design that balances boldness with precision. It is built to stand out the moment it arrives! The wait won’t be long. iQOO 15R. Arriving soon.#iQOO15R #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/UXvavORB6N — iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 23, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (iQOO India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).