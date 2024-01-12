Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Lalmani Tiwari, the manager of Gorakhpur-based Gita Press on Friday informed that there is a shortage in supply of the holy epic 'Ramcharitmanas' due to a rise in demand ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

Lalmani Tiwari said that due to Gita Press having limited space and infrastructure, it is getting difficult for them to match the supply against the demand.

"Since the day the dates were announced for the Pran Pratishta ceremony, the demand has increased for our books. All our branches are communicating the same things to us. People are getting excited about reading Ramcharitmanas, Hanuman Chalisa and Sunder Kaand. There is limited space and infrastructure here so that is a reason we would not be able to match the demand. Suddenly, the demand has increased recently," Lalmani Tiwari told ANI.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

The trustee of the publisher, Devidayal Agarwal, also said that Gita Press needs a larger area to produce copies in huge numbers.

"In the last 6 months, demand has skyrocketed, and the supply to fulfil demands seems impossible in the current setup. Gita Press needs a large area to fulfil supply targets," Devidayal Agarwal told ANI.

As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting from January 16. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. (ANI)

