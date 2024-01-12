Gita Press in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur is facing a shortage of Ramcharitmanas in its stock for the first time in 50 years amid a rise in demand ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. The Geeta Press staff is elated seeing the rise in demand for Ramcharitmanas. "Ever since the date of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha has been announced, the demand for Ramcharitmanas, along with Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa, has increased. In the previous years, we were publishing around 75,000 copies of Ramcharitmanas every month. This year, we have published 1 lakh copies, and still there is no stock left," Gita Press Manager Lalmani Tripathi said. Gita Press in Gorakhpur Declines Cash Rs 1 Crore Reward for Gandhi Peace Award.

Ramcharitmanas in Demand

