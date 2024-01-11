Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): Amid talks between the INDIA partners to arrive at a seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday arrived in Guwahati and attended various programmes in the state.

The BJP chief is on a three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and will review the ongoing preparations for the general elections in the Northeast states.

Here are a few highlights from Nadda's recent visit to Assam. PM Modi visited Guwahati, where he chaired key party meetings in the state ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

On his arrival in Assam, the BJP National President was received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma along with senior BJP office-bearers and party leaders.

JP Nadda also visited Maa Kamakhya Mandir for darshan in Guwahati and offered prayers.

People came out in huge numbers to welcome the BJP National President during a road show in Kamrup, Assam. The roadshow was held from Koinadhara to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari, in Guwahati.

Cultural troupes from various tribes and communities in the state performed dance and folk songs during the roadshow.

After holding the roadshow, the BJP National President met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita during the party's Assam Pradesh Executive meeting.

Meanwhile, JP Nadda also addressed the closing session of the BJP State Executive Meeting in Assam's Kamrup.

Sharing the visuals from the meeting in Assam, JP Nadda said that the BJP has had a special relationship with Assam, and our double-engine government in the state is working relentlessly towards the ease of living of the people.

The BJP president also chaired the State Core Committee meeting at the BJP state office in Guwahati and reviewed the ongoing preparations for the general elections in the Northeast states.

Nadda will hold similar meetings with the party's top office-bearers and leaders in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the party release, on January 11, Nadda will leave for Arunachal Pradesh. He will land at Itanagar airport, where he will be accorded a grand welcome by party leaders and senior office-bearers of the BJP.

Nadda will attend the state executive meeting at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar at 10.30 am on Thursday. At 3.05 pm, he will chair the BJP core committee meeting at the State Guest House in Itanagar and review the party's preparations for the general elections in the state. (ANI)

