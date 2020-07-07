Panaji, Jul 7 (PTI) Goa on Tuesday reported 90 COVID- 19 cases, taking the overall count to 1,903, while 95 people were discharged post recovery, leaving the state with 739 active ones, an official said.

A total of 3,197 samples were tested during the day, of which 90 returned positive, 2,057 negative and 1,050 reports are awaited, he added.

Also Read | West Bengal to Impose Complete Lockdown in Containment Zones From July 9; Here's What Will Remain Open And Shut.

Eight people, including former state health minister Suresh Amonkar, have died of the infection so far.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,903, new cases: 90, deaths: 08, discharged: 1,156, active cases 739, Samples tested till date: 79,864.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 5,134 New COVID-19 Cases, 224 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; State Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2.17 Lakh-Mark.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)