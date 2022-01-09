Panaji, Jan 9: Goa on Sunday added 1,922 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which touched 1,89,909, with the positivity rate being 24.76 per cent, up from 23.25 per cent a day earlier, an official said.

The cases detected during the day were from coronavirus testing of 7,761 samples, he pointed out.

One death took the toll to 3,532 and the recovery count stood at 1,77,168 with the discharge of 261 persons on Sunday, he said.

The active tally in the coastal state is 9,209 and the number of tests conducted so far was 16,73,795, he added.

