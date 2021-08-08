Panaji (Goa) [India], August 8 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday launched the "National Health Volunteers Campaign" of BJP at party headquarter in Panaji, in presence of the central observer, Vinod Sonkar.

Sawant congratulated the state unit for a successful district training session and promised Sonkar to take the programme to a logical end and to be of help to the people of Goa, in case a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic strikes the state.

Expressing happiness at the conduction of the district training sessions, Sonkar hoped that the same level of enthusiasm continues until the very last BJP booth worker in the state is trained.

Doctors present at the launch ceremony shared points of medical importance including general information on corona and COVID appropriate behaviour and the role of diet and yoga in boosting immunity to prevention infection.

A Mandal level workshop will be organised on August 15 at Panaji. (ANI)

