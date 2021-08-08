New Delhi, August 8: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday extended the registration deadline for the December 2021 Foundation exam. Candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, till August 16, 2021. Students should send their class 12 mark sheet to the institute by September 10. UPCET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended, Students Can Now Apply Up To July 15 on Official Website upcet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the ICAI also allowed the students appearing in Class 12 board exams for the CA foundation exam. “Candidate may provisionally register in the Foundation Course on or before 16th August 2021 and appear in December 2021 Foundation examination,” the ICAI said in a statement. ICAI CA May 2021 Exam Update: Plea Filed in Supreme Court Seeking Opt-Out Option, Extra Chance For Candidates And Increase in Exam Centres.

Tweet By ICAI:

Important Announcement regarding Extension of time period for admission in Foundation Course for appearing in ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination to be held in December 2021. Detailshttps://t.co/sDIwOTfshu pic.twitter.com/9Ox3nkS9wf — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 7, 2021

Here Are Steps To Apply For the Exam:

Candidates are advised to visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org.

On the home page, click on Login/ register tab.

Login using username.

Fill the application

Pay the exam fee online.

Save the application form and download it for future reference.

Notably, The ICAI CA exams for the July session were coi=uncted between July 5 to 30. However, the institute announced a special provision for candidates of cities - Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara of Maharashtra, who were unable to appear for the exam due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in the state. The fresh date of the exam has not been announced yet.

