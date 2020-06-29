Panaji, Jun 29 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday set up a committee to study "vertical mobility" of students amid the coronavirus outbreak.

While schools and colleges were scheduled to start in the first week of June, it was postponed and a new date will be decided only after July 15.

The committee which includes Director of Education, Director of Technical Education and Director of Higher Education was formed after Sawant, who holds the education portfolio, chaired a meeting here.

It was also decided in the meeting that recruitment rules for government jobs in which changes can be made to accommodate vocational students will be examined, a release said.

A decision was taken that additional divisions in vocational scheme will not be allowed, and schools running more than three vocational courses will not be permitted to run extra courses.

"The redistribution among SHGs supplying mid-day meals will be done so that parity is maintained in respect of number of students. Aided primary schools will be covered under the maintenance grants instead of the existing scheme of Rs 400 per child per month. Pre-primary schools will be regulated as per the Goa School Education Act and Rules," it informed.

The meeting also decided that remuneration of part- time instructors under Sarva Shisksha Abhiyan will be enhanced to Rs 22,000 from Rs 16,000 per month.

Vocational teachers in aided schools will be known only as contract basis vocational teachers, the nomenclature of full-time contract basis, double part-time and single part-time etc has been removed, it said.

