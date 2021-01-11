Panaji, Jan 11 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 35 and reached 51,891 on Monday, while the toll rose by two and the recovery count by 66, an official said.

The state has so far seen 749 patients dying and 50,343 recovering, leaving it with 799 active cases, he added.

With 1,181 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,17,573, he said.

