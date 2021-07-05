Panaji, Jul 5 (PTI) The Goa government will expedite the process to declare wild boar as vermin to avoid the destruction of crops.

State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that this decision was taken at a meeting of the Forest Department considering the complaints of crop damage by wild boar received from farmers.

A senior forest department official said the proposal was pending with the state government as the State Wildlife Board had recommended the National Wildlife Board (NWB) in 2016 to declare the wild boar as vermin because of the damage they are causing to agriculture.

Wild boars are commonly found in Goa's hinterland abutting the periphery of the Sahyadri ghats.

