Panaji, Jul 13 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19 and one casualty due to the infection, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the coastal state has risen to 2,50,265, while the toll stood at 3,844, he said.

As many as 148 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,45,608, and leaving the state with 813 active cases, the official said.

At least 1,349 swab samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests carried out in the state to 19,95,779.

