Panaji, Aug 19 (PTI) With the addition of 83 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,72,846 on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 59 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,68,764 and toll to 3,180, the official said.

There are currently 902 patients undergoing treatment in the coastal state, he said.

With 6,220 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 11,50,269, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,846, new cases 83, death toll 3,180, discharged 168764, active cases 902, samples tested till date 11,50,269.

