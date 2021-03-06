North Goa (Goa) [India], March 6 (ANI): Goa police arrested two youth in connection with a theft incident at Mandrem beach in Pernem. The arrested have been taken in police custody for three days.

"We received a call from the complainant Karan Vahi (26) that he along with his friend had come for a vacation to Goa and visited Mandrem Beach on Friday evening. The tourists went to have a swim and kept their belongings at the shore. Upon returning, they saw their belongings were missing," said Police Inspector Jivba Dalvj.

"Receiving the information, police launched a big search campaign. We zeroed on one scooter moving suspiciously and further traced the accused persons who were immediately placed under arrest," read a statement by the police.

The accused were identified as Chandan Bhanwarlal Sahu (23) and Vishal Bhavanishankar Sahu (22). Both are cousins and belong to Jaipur, Rajasthan. They had come to Goa on February 27, had rented a bike, and were committing theft.

Police have recovered entire stolen articles, along with the vehicle used for committing theft, from the accused persons.

"A team, headed by Police Inspector Jivba Dalvj, and having Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) Sanjeet Khanolkar, Vivek Halankar, constables Ravi Maloji, Anish Poke, and Vinod Pednekar successfully carried out the entire operation," added the statement.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

