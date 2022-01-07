Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) Goa on Friday reported 1,432 COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) reaching 21.72 per cent, up from 20.46 per cent a day earlier, a health department official said.

The tally in the coastal state touched 1,86,198, while two deaths during the day took the toll to 3,530, he said.

So far, 1,76,737 people have been discharged post recovery, including 112 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 5,931, he said.

With 6,592 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,58,341, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,86,198, new cases 1432, death toll 3530, discharged 176737 active cases 5931, samples tested till date 1658341.

