Panaji, Jun 5 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally increased by 567 on Saturday to reach 1,58,990, while the day also saw 17 deaths and 1,433 recoveries, an official said.

The overall toll stands at 2,744 and the recovery count is 1,48,030, leaving the state with 8,216 active cases, he informed.

With 4,131 samples being examined in the past 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,42,920, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,58,990, new cases 567, death toll 2744, discharged 148030, active cases 8216, samples tested till date 8,42,920.

