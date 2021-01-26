Panaji, Jan 26 (PTI) Goa on Tuesday reported 70 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 53,047, a health department official said.

With one more person succumbing to the viral disease, the death toll in the state went up to 763, he said.

A total 62 people were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Goa to 51,510. The state is now left with 774 active cases, the official said.

"With 1,476 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 4,42,488," he added.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 53,047, new cases 70, death toll 763, discharged 51,510, active cases 774, samples tested till date 4,42,488.

