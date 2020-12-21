Panaji, Dec 21 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 79 and reached 50,143 on Monday, while two deaths took the toll to 723, an official said.

The day also saw 108 people getting discharged, taking the count of recoveries to 48,479, leaving the coastal state with 941 active cases, he added.

A total of 1,460 samples were tested for the infection on Monday, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,143, new cases 79, death toll 723, discharged 48,479, active cases 941, samples tested till date 3,82,852.

