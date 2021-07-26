Panaji, Jul 26 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 90 and reached 1,70,581 on Monday, while the day also saw four people succumbing to the infection and 107 getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The toll in the state is 3,136 and the recovery count stands at 1,66,308, leaving it with an active caseload of 1,137, he said.

With 3,541 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 10,34,324, he added.

