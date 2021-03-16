Panaji, Mar 16 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 94 and reached 56,100 on Tuesday, while the recovery count increased by 73 to touch 54,497, an official said.

With four deaths during the day, the toll in the state is 811, leaving the state with 792 active cases, he added.

With 1,566 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,17,229.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,100, new cases 94, death toll 811, discharged 54,497, active cases 792, samples tested till date 5,17,229.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)