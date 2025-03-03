New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Goa should set a benchmark in effectively implementing the three new criminal laws and become a model state.

Chairing a review meeting here on the implementation of the new criminal laws in Goa, also attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Shah emphasised the importance of strictly adhering to the goal of delivering speedy justice.

Sawant said the home minister emphasised that these laws are designed to ensure timely justice and called upon Goa to set a national benchmark in their effective implementation.

"I reaffirm my commitment that Goa will lead by example, implementing these laws with conviction to uphold justice and strengthen the legal framework for our people," the chief minister said in a post on X after the meeting.

Shah also highlighted the need to achieve a 90 per cent conviction rate in criminal cases of having provision of more than seven years of punishment.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Goa's chief secretary and police chief.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

The new laws came into effect from July 1 last year.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and the present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics in Goa.

During the meeting, Shah underlined that the primary objective of the three new criminal laws, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to ensure swift justice.

He said Goa should become a model state in effectively implementing three new criminal laws.

The home minister also stressed the mandatory registration of all investigation officers (IOs) on the e-Sakshya platform and directed the full implementation of e-summons in Goa by March 31, 2025.

He reiterated that senior police officers must regularly monitor cases related to organised crime, terrorism, and mob lynching to prevent the misuse of relevant provisions.

Permission from a Superintendent of Police-level officer should be taken before registering cases under these sections, he said, and also directed the police to ensure that property recovered from criminals is returned to its rightful owners in accordance with the provisions of the new criminal laws.

Shah stressed the need to achieve 100 per cent forensic sample testing and instructed strict adherence to this goal.

He urged the chief minister, chief secretary, and the Director General of Police of Goa to continuously review the progress of the implementation of the three new laws.

