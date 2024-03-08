Panaji, Mar 8 (PTI) The Goa government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with railway PSU IRCTC to ferry passengers under the 'Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yatra', state social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai said.

Under the MoU with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the first train will leave for Velankanni in Tamil Nadu on March 12 with 1,000 passengers, Phal Desai told reporters.

"The scheme will also cover pilgrimage sites like Shirdi. The train will have a doctor, coach attendants and an official from the state government," he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had proposed Rs 10 crore for this scheme in the budget tabled recently in the Assembly.

