Sonitpur, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at the Tezpur airport in Assam's Sonitpur district, as part of his two-day visit to the state, where he received a warm welcome from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. PM Modi is headed to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for an overnight stay.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has arrived at Tezpur. He was received by HCM Dr @himantabiswa. Hon'ble Prime Minister is en route to Kaziranga National Park for an overnight stay and safari tomorrow morning," an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on 'X'. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate GAIL’s Barauni-Guwahati Natural Gas Pipeline in Assam on March 9.

PM Modi Arrives at Tezpur Airport

Kaziranga National Park, Assam's crowned jewel is home to the largest habitat of rhinos Over 600 species of birds; A thriving population of dolphins; and One of the highest densities of tigers.

Kaziranga National Park, one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in India, is home to more than 2200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros, approximately 2/3rd of their total world population. Formed in 1908 on the recommendation of Mary Curzon, the park is located in the edge of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspots - Golaghat and Nagaon district. In the year 1985, the park was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in the state. PM Modi will inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College under the PM-DIVINE scheme on Saturday. He will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 million MT to 1 million MT at a cost of Rs 768 crore. International Women's Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Announces Cut in LPG Prices by Rs 100, Says' This Will Ease Financial Burden on Millions of Households'.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the expansion of Guwahati Refinery from 1 million MT to 1.2 million MT with a cost of Rs 510 crore. PM Modi will inaugurate the project with a cost of Rs 3,992 crores for the pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati.

PM Modi will also address a rally at Meleng Meteli and inaugurate several projects of both centre and state governments. In addition, he is set to perform the 'Griha Pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.5 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College, and address a public gathering at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat.

On March 9, he will take a Jeep Safari or elephant ride inside the national park. Kaziranga National Park is a UNESCO Heritage Site renowned for its one-horned rhinos. The visit is crucial as the BJP has started boosting up its preparations in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, slated to be held in April-May this year.

