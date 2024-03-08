Rio De Janeiro, March 8: A four-year-old girl died of heatstroke after her father left her in the car and went to work, forgetting to drop her off at school. The tragic incident happened on Wednesday morning in Alagoinhas, a town in the northeastern state of Bahia, Brazil.

As per the Mirror report, the girl, identified as Izzi Gil de Oliveira, was supposed to be taken to school by her father. However, he forgot that his daughter was in the backseat of his car and drove straight to his workplace, leaving her inside the vehicle. According to police spokesperson Amanda Brito, who is in charge of the case, the girl had fallen asleep in the car, and the father did not notice her. She said that the father usually does not take his daughter to school, and that was why he forgot about her. Brazil Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Admits to Assisting Boyfriend in Killing Mother, Stuffing Body in Fridge, Arrested.

The father only realised his mistake when his wife called him around noon to check on their daughter, who had the flu. The wife had called the school to ask if the girl was doing okay, but the school told her that the girl had not been dropped off. The father then ran back to his car, but it was too late. The girl was already unconscious. He called an ambulance, but the paramedics could not revive her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Brazil Horror: Woman Flushes Husband's Chopped-Off Genitals Down the Toilet for Having Sex With Teen Niece.

The father was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was released after giving a statement. He told the police that he was very distraught and regretful for what happened. The police are still investigating the exact cause of death and the circumstances of the case. They believe that the girl was left in the car for about three hours, and the temperature in the town was around 32 degrees Celsius. They said the car windows were closed, and the air conditioning was off.

