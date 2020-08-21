Panaji, Aug 21 (PTI) With 385 people testing coronavirus positive in Goa on Friday, the state's infection count climbed to 13,484, the health department said.

Nine persons succumbed to the infection during the day, due to which the death toll grew to 135, it said.

Friday's number of dead was the highest in a day for the state so far, an official said.

As many as 477 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state, which took the number of recovered persons to 9,540.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 13,484, new cases 385, death toll 135, discharged 9,540, active cases 3,809, samples tested till date 1,78,175. PTI

