Panaji, Mar 13 (PTI) The management of the Goa International Airport (GIA) at Dabolim has ruled out apprehensions of its closure, saying the facility has good potential and flight operations at the facility will continue to grow.

Amid reports that a private airline was shifting its operations from the Dabolim-based facility in South Goa district to the Manohar International Airport (MIA) at Mopa in North Goa district, the opposition Congress and Goa Forward Party (GFP) have been targeting the BJP government.

During the recently held Goa assembly session, the opposition parties claimed the expensive operational cost at the GIA is forcing flight operations to be shifted to the MIA.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, GIA Director S V T Dhanamjaya Rao said the Dabolim airport will continue to grow as it has "good potential".

Situated near Vasco town in South Goa, the GIA is part of the Navy's INS Hansa base.

"It is wrong to say that the operational cost is high at the Dabolim airport. It is a misconception," Rao said.

"In the name of rescuing the Dabolim airport, some people are spreading wrong information which will affect the prospects of this airport," he said.

Rao said the User Development Fee at the Dabolim airport is less (compared to MIA) and its operational cost is also less.

Goa being majorly a leisure destination, the flight movement at the airport is more during weekends, he pointed out.

On Sundays, the airport records nearly 140 flight movements, the official said.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao in a post on X on Tuesday claimed, "Lack of Facilities and Incentives are compelling Airlines to shift operations from Dabolim to Mopa and @BJP4India Government remains silent. @goacm must immediately facilitate a meeting of all stakeholders to ensure sustained Operation and Growth of Dabolim Airport."

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai in a social media post on Tuesday also claimed the Dabolim airport is "well on its way to termination."

