New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday submitted a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of bringing back the body of Indian fisherman Nanu Ram Kamalia who died in Pakistan's captivity on February 3, 2022.

Gohil said, "Pakistan Navy always arrests fishermen from Gujarat and until now there are 600 fishermen who have been arrested by the Pakistan Navy. Among these fishermen, Nanu Ram Kamalia, a fisherman from Somnath district, died on February 3 this year. After a month of his death, his body has not been brought to Gujarat. Earlier, the Pakistan Navy has unleashed brutality on fishermen of India."

He said, "I request the government and Parliament that the body of Kamalia shall be brought back to India and the pressure the Pakistan government to release the arrested fishermen in the neighbouring country."

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

