New Delhi, March 22: As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), deep depression over Andaman is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm today. A rapid increase in temperature has been registered in a few days. In many parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, the heat of May-June has started falling in the month of March itself.

In many states of North India including the national capital Delhi, the temperature has become very high and there is no hope of getting relief in the coming days. At the same time, light rain has been predicted in some states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, due to which there is a possibility of relief from the heat in these areas. Cyclone Asani Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Asani Triggers Rains in Andaman; Check Real-Time Status And Landfall Update

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), today's minimum temperature in Delhi is going to be 20 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 36 degree Celsius. Strong winds are expected during the day. Talking about Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the minimum temperature here will be 23 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 39 degree Celsius.

Talking about the weather of Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the minimum temperature here is 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 38 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, there will be light cloudy sky in Dehradun today. The minimum temperature here is 17 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 34 degrees Celsius. Cyclone Asani To Hit Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands on March 21; Know What ‘Asani’ Means And Where This Name Came From

Apart from this, if we talk about Jaipur in Rajasthan, then the minimum temperature here will be 25 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 37 degree Celsius. Talking about Jammu, the minimum temperature here is going to be 18 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 33 degree Celsius. It is still cold in Leh. Today's minimum temperature will be 22 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius. There will be light clouds in the sky.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature of Lucknow will be recorded at 21 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 40 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature of Patna, the capital of Bihar, will be 22 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 38 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, if we talk about Himachal Pradesh, then the mercury is increasing here too. The minimum temperature of the capital Shimla will be 17 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius.

Like daily, rain has been predicted in many states even today. According to the Meteorological Department, it may rain in Andaman and Nicobar today. According to skymetweather, there is a possibility of light rain in some parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Apart from this, heat wave will prevail in parts of Rajasthan and Western MP.

