Golaghat (Assam) [India], July 27 (ANI): In the aftermath of the triple murder case in Assam’s Golaghat, the police have apprehended the accused husband’s brother and mother on Thursday, the police official said.

"We have received some evidences and based on that we have arrested the mother and brother of the accused person," Mrinmoy Das, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Golaghat district told ANI.

In a sensational incident, a man identified as Nazibur Rahman Bora (25), has been accused of murdering his wife, Sanghamitra Ghosh (24) and her parents, Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, at their Hindi School Road residence of Golaghat town under Golaghat police station on Monday afternoon.

The accused later surrendered before police later in the evening with his ninth month-old child.

The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, his wife Junu Ghosh, and the accused person’s wife Sanghamitra Ghosh.

Assam CM met with Ankita Ghosh, daughter of Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, and sister of Sanghamitra Ghosh, the trio who were allegedly murdered by Nazibur Rahman who later surrendered himself to the police.

Speaking to media persons, Sarma said the gruesomeness of the crime left him deeply disturbed and pained.

He further said that the charge sheet for the case shall be filed within a period of 15 days and that the trial will be held in a fast-track court so that the delivery of justice is not delayed.Mrinmoy Das further said that the further investigation in the case is underway.

"Our investigation is on. Now Golaghat police is investigating this case and other agencies have guided us and given their expertise. We have produced the arrested persons before the court," he added. (ANI)

