Pathanamthitta(Ker), Jul 7 (PTI) Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday attacked the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala over the controversial gold smuggling case and demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to step down from his post and face investigation.

Addressing the media here, Karandlaje said it was for the first time in history that allegations have been raised against a chief minister and his family in a gold smuggling case.

"For a comprehensive probe to be carried out in the gold smuggling case, the Chief Minister has to resign," she stressed.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare further said that the 164 statement of key accused Swapna Suresh, indicates the role of the CM and his family in the case. Hence, the probe must also extend to his family members.

"The Chief Minister tried to misuse the UAE Consulate and diplomatic relations," Karandlaje said, adding that the Vijayan's involvement was evident from the role of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar.

Triggering a political turmoil in the state, Suresh had recently given statements against the CM, his family and some other top bureaucrats.

After her disclosures before the media, subsequent to recording her 164 statement, Vijayan had issued a statement dismissing Suresh's claims and allegations as "baseless".

Suresh, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with another accused Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru on July 11, 2020.

The NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Customs conducted separate probes into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020.

Several people, including M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and another ex-employee of the UAE Consulate here, Sarith, were arrested in connection with the case.

