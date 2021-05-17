Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI): Gold worth Rs 1.20 crore was seized from two persons who tried to smuggle it in from Dubai, said the Customs on Monday.

The two air passengers, who landed here, were booked for carrying the metal weighing 2.4 kg, a press release from the Customs said.

The passengers had concealed the yellow metal in their trouser pockets, the release said.

Further investigation is in progress, it added.

