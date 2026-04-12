Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of legendary singer and Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle, calling it an irreparable loss to the Indian music industry.

In his condolence message that he shared on X, Mann wrote, "Hearing the news of the untimely demise of the renowned singer and 'Padma Vibhushan' awardee Asha Bhosle ji has caused me profound sorrow. With her passing, an era of gold in the field of music has come to an end. This is an irreplaceable loss. The invaluable contributions she made to the Indian music world will be remembered for ages to come. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the family and her millions of admirers. I pray to the Almighty that He grant eternal abode at His feet to the departed noble soul and bestow upon the family the strength to accept this divine will. Waheguru Waheguru,"

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Earlier today, BJP MP Anurag Thakur also expressed deep sorrow on the demise of legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle, highlighting her contribution to the music industry, stating that "no one else can fill this void".

Speaking with ANI, Anurag Thakur said, "This is very sad news. The versatile and great singer Asha Bhosle ji is no longer with us. Asha Tai sang songs in many languages...she was also a huge fan of cricket, loved the sport so much...India has lost a singer who inspired many generations...no one else can fill this void."

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Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao too expressed his sorrow saying, "Today, the world of Indian music has lost a rare and priceless voice. The news of the passing of Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle, who entertained millions with her voice for nearly eight decades, has deeply saddened me. She was not just a singer, but an era in the Indian film industry. The thousands of songs she sang will remain musical lessons for generations to come. The melodious songs she sang in Telugu will also stay forever in our hearts. Her death is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian art world. Praying for peace to her soul, I extend my deepest condolences to her family members and fans."

This comes after Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92.

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer.

"Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Asha Bhosle's best songs span over six decades, showcasing unmatched versatility across Bollywood, ghazals, and regional music, largely driven by her iconic collaborations with R.D. Burman and O.P. Nayyar. Iconic tracks include 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne,' 'Dum Maro Dum,' 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na,' 'In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke' and others. (ANI)

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