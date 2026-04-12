Khargone, April 12: Mother of Monalisa Bhosle, who gained public attention after the Kumbh Mela, said on Sunday that her daughter was a minor and was allegedly "lured and taken away". Speaking to IANS, Monalisa's mother, Lata Bhosle said, "My daughter is a minor. They lured her and took her away." Accusing Monalisa's husband Farman Khan, she said, "He (Faman Khan) said that your daughter will get a big movie. He had even said that if Monalisa's birth certificate is made everything will be cleared."

Emphasising that her daughter was underage, Monalisa's mother said that the government helped her to retrieve the birth-related documents. "My daughter was born in a government hospital. I begged the hospital authorities that my daughter has gone away, please help me with her (birth) documents," she added. "The government has now provided all the documents. It mentions that my daughter is minor," Lata Bhosle said. Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Row Triggers POCSO Case Against Husband Farman Khan; Kerala CPI(M) Under Fire.

Urging the concerned authorities to help bring her daughter Monalisa home, she added, "I appeal to the government and the authorities to please bring back my daughter at the earliest." Earlier, a POCSO case was registered against Farman Khan, by the Madhya Pradesh Police after Monalisa was allegedly revealed to be a minor. The case was filed following an enquiry by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, which found that the girl popularly known as the ‘Kumbh Mela viral star’ Monalisa Bhosle was born on December 30, 2009, and was only 16 at the time of her marriage. Monalisa Bhosle-Farman Khan Age Difference: Is Kumbh Viral Girl Underage? Latest Buzz Explained.

The Commission has also alleged that a fake birth certificate was created to facilitate the wedding and has summoned the Director Generals of Police of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to appear in Delhi on April 22. The development has cast a shadow over the high-profile wedding held on March 11 at a temple in Poovar near Thiruvananthapuram, which had drawn significant attention and political endorsement. The ceremony, conducted amid dramatic circumstances, took place hours after the couple sought police protection at the Thampanoor station, citing threats and opposition from the woman's family.

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