Amritsar, Jul 19 (PTI) Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Saturday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not visiting Amritsar even once despite the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee receiving e-mails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple in the past few days.

He pointed out that the security around the Golden Temple is the responsibility of the Central and the state governments. "Today is the sixth day of these threats, but Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has not come here even once," said Aujla.

Also Read | Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: Nearly 42 Lakh Electors Not Found at Addresses During the Ongoing SIR Drive, Says Election Commission.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the apex gurdwara body received five e-mails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple since July 14.

Though the police on Friday claimed to have detained a software engineer from Faridabad in connection with the bomb threats, another email has been received threatening to blow up the Golden Temple.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: INDIA Bloc to Raise Pahalgam Terror Attack, Donald Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan 'Ceasefire' and Bihar SIR of Electoral Rolls in House.

Aujla appealed to CM Mann to face the people and give them complete information about the matter. "Why has he himself not come to Amritsar yet?" he asked.

The Congress leader said devotees are worried over the bomb threats and slammed the AAP government, saying the issue cannot be resolved by staying "hidden".

The Amritsar MP said he is in touch with the SGPC, and the government should resolve it as soon as possible.

MLA Rana Gurjit Singh said the state government should look into this issue seriously. "This is the age of technology, and criminals can be reached by using technology," he said.

Punjab Police on Friday said they have rounded up a software engineer, Shubam Dubey (24), from Faridabad in connection with the case of SGPC receiving emails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple here.

His laptop and phone have been seized, Amritsar Police chief Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said on Friday.

CM Mann on Thursday appealed to the people to be wary of rumours and said his government would not allow any compromise with the security of the state.

He had held a meeting in Chandigarh with the senior police officials, including Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in the wake of threat e-mails received by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)