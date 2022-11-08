Jhansi (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Five wagons of a loaded goods train on Tuesday derailed in Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi yard on Lakshmibai Jhansi-Bhimsen railway section here affecting traffic all along it, a railway official said.

The incident took place at about 5.30 am affecting both up and down traffic on Jhansi-Mustra and Jhansi-Karari sections, PRO, Manoj Kumar Singh said. No one was injured in the incident, he added.

He said that attempts are on to restore the traffic and routes of some trains were diverted.

Divisional Railway Manager, North Central Railway division, Ashutosh said that a probe has been ordered in the matter and an inquiry committee has been set up.

