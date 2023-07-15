Jaipur, July 15: Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Jaipur on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of at least seven other trains, officials said. They said the incident occured between the Asalpur Jobner and Hirnoda stations of the Jaipur-Madar railway section. Goods Train Derailed in West Bengal Photos: Two Wheels of Freight Train Derails Near New Jalpaiguri Station in Siliguri.

While work is underway to restore the tracks, the North Western Railway has cancelled the Jaipur-Marwar (19735), Marwar-Jaipur (19736), Jaipur-Jodhpur (22977), Jodhpur-Jaipur (22978), Ajmer-Jaipur (09605), Jaipur-Ajmer (09606) and the Jaipur-Suratgarh (19719) trains for Saturday, a spokesperson said.

