In a tragic incident, two wheels of a goods train (Damdim-NJP-Chilahati) derailed near New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri today, reported news agency ANI. The incident occurred at 11:10 am on Wednesday. The restoration work was completed at 2:17 pm, said Sabyasachi De, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). Goods Train Derails in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli District, Rail Traffic on Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Route Affected.

Goods Train Derailed in West Bengal Photos:

Two wheels of a goods train (Damdim-NJP-Chilahati) derailed near New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri at 11:10 am today. The restoration work was completed at 2:17 pm: Sabyasachi De, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) pic.twitter.com/ews47id2xZ — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)