In an unfortunate incident that took place in Bihar, 13 bogies of the goods train derailed on a sub-line of the dedicated freight corridor between Pahleja and Karabandia railway station. The incident took place between Pahleja and Karabandia railway station of the Gaya-DDU railway line. The operation of the dedicated front corridor, both up and down, has been disrupted. Gujarat: Goods Train Derailment in Bhavnagar Affects Traffic, Delays Passengers.

Goods Train Derails in Bihar

Bihar | 13 bogies of the goods train derailed on a sub-line of the dedicated freight corridor between Pahleja and Karabandia railway station of the Gaya-DDU railway line. The operation of the dedicated front corridor, both up and down, has been disrupted. pic.twitter.com/lzjeIj2xPO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

