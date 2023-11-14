Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Addressing public concerns during the Janata Darshan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that there is no delay in resolving the issues faced by the people and said that the resolution of every problem is the main priority of the government.

According to the CMO, the event was held for the second consecutive day at the Mahant Digvijay Nath Bhawan on Gorakhnath Temple premises.

The Chief Minister heard problems and complaints of around 200 people at the Janata Darshan. He listened to the problems of all the visitors one by one, received their prayer letters and informed the relevant officials to address the concerns raised by the public. Assuring them that prompt and satisfactory solutions to all their problems will be ensured and not to worry or feel distressed about anything.

Additionally, he directed the administration and police officials to promptly, impartially, and effectively resolve the issues of the public. In some cases, he instructed officers to find out why and under what circumstances someone did not receive assistance from the administration.

Emphasizing quick aid, CM called for strict legal measures against encroachments and urged officers to foster mutual understanding in resolving family disputes.

"Quick aid should be provided to every affected person. Take strict legal measures against those involved in encroachments. Try to resolve family disputes based on mutual understanding", he said.

For those seeking financial aid for medical treatment, he instructed officials to expedite cost estimation processes to facilitate timely funds from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also met a group of children of Digvijaynath Taekwondo Training Centre on the occasion of Children's Day and blessed them with a bright future. The children presented roses to CM Yogi, while the latter gifted chocolates to them.

The Chief Minister also sent his Children's Day greetings through social media platform X.

He wrote, "Happy Children's Day to all the dear children, the basis of hope, aspiration and progress of the nation! Our government is fully committed to providing cultured education, security and good health facilities to children as well as their overall development." (ANI)

